Plusieurs annulations pour les festivals prévus en mai

Pouzza 10 – Annonce d'Hugo Mudie

It’s no surprise but we have to postpone the 10th anniversary of the Pouzza Fest until May 21-23 2021. We tried our best to hold on as long as we could while we hoped for a miracle, but it’s become clear that this is the right decision to make.This was supposed to be our big 10th anniversary celebration and we’ve put a ton of work into the festival, so we’re obviously heartbroken we won’t be able to see you all this year. We’ve spoken to all the bands and most of them have already signed on for next year so you can rest assured we’re going to come back bigger and better than ever.Thanks as always for your unbelievable support. It means the world to us. For those who purchased passes, please standby, we’ll be contacting you directly to give you the option of refunding or keeping your tickets for 2021.

Posted by Pouzza FEST on Monday, March 30, 2020